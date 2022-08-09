Lisca denies fight for relegation, wants Santos with 45 points soon

Santos won an important victory over Coritiba this Monday. Even playing away from home, Peixe won 2-1, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. With the success, the team distanced itself even further from the relegation zone and leaned against the G6.

In a press conference, coach Lisca said that Alvinegro Praiano will not fight to fall this season, but asked for full attention to the cast.

“Feet on the ground, we have a lot to do. We have to get to 45 points fast. you have to be attentive. The championship is very even and it’s very flat. Total attention. We need 20 or 25 points for Libertadores, which is our dream. We have to be very attentive not to let this low group arrive”, he said.

At the moment, Peixe is in ninth place, with 30 points, three less than Internacional, which opens the classification zone to the Copa Libertadores, and nine more than Fortaleza, the first team within the Z4.

To try to end the league with tranquility, however, Santos will have to score away from home, something that has not been easy this year. The victory over Coritiba was only the second as a visitor from São Paulo in the Brasileirão. The first was over Juventude, also 2-1.

“The Brazilian is very even. You leave Fluminense and already take Coritiba, go to América-MG and come back to take São Paulo. I will have many games away, more outside than inside. We have to grow away from home , it’s the same field. It’s 11 against 11. Of course, the crowd is making a difference in Vila. Santos is a team that has always been offensive, never giving in and that’s what I want to look for. The face of Santos”, finished Lisca.

Peixe returns to the field now on Sunday, at 6 pm (GMT), in another game away from Vila Belmiro, this time against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte.

with