Lisca reveals conversation with Baptistão and praises the striker’s professionalism: “I was shaken”

Santos could be close to selling Léo Baptistão to Almería, from Spain. The striker did not even travel with the squad for Peixe’s 2-1 victory over Coritiba, this Monday, at Couto Pereira. In a press conference, Lisca commented on the athlete’s situation.

The coach stated that he preferred not to list shirt 92 after talking to him. The commander also revealed that the player was shaken by the Spanish club’s proposal.

“I would very much like him to come back. Leo looked for me along with John. A first proposal came, but he said he didn’t have a sangria untied to leave Santos. He said he feels really good here. Leo is a reference. It gives me a very strong option. He continued training and playing. The president called me along with Newton and they told me that a new proposal had arrived from Almería. Now with more money. I looked for him and asked him how his head and astral were. He said that there really came a bigger proposal, that it was swayed,” he said.

Lisca also took the opportunity to praise Baptistão’s professionalism and pointed out that he will not stop the 29-year-old athlete from leaving if the boards reach an agreement.

“He was very professional. He’s a great professional. And Santos also needs money. If he likes the proposal, Lisca won’t be the one to stop it. If it doesn’t happen, he’ll return normally. “, finished.

Léo Baptistão was announced on August 21, 2021. For the São Paulo team, the striker has 38 games, seven goals and three assists.

Leave your comment