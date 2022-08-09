London Museum to return 72 objects looted from Nigeria in the 19th century

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on London Museum to return 72 objects looted from Nigeria in the 19th century 1 Views

The Benin plaque of chief Uwangue and Portuguese traders is one of the objects being returned to Nigeria.

Credit, Horniman Museum

photo caption,

The Benin plaque of chief Uwangue and Portuguese traders is one of the objects being returned to Nigeria.

A museum in London has announced that it will return to Nigeria artifacts looted in the 19th century, during the time of the Kingdom of Benin.

The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government.

Items include 12 bronze plaques known as the Benin Bronzes, a bronze rooster and a key to the king’s palace.

The decision followed a request from the National Commission of Museums and Monuments of Nigeria (NCMM) made in January.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Nike vetoes Bolsonaro, Lula and Tebet names on Brazil shirt

On the pre-sales website, it is not possible to customize the Brazilian team uniform with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved