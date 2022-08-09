Londrina vs Cruzeiro: away wins can bring access closer; see projection

Getting closer and closer to accessing the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the cruise returns to the field this Tuesday (9) to face Londrina, at 21h, for the 23rd round of the Segundana. It will be another key duel for the team led by coach Paulo Pezzolano, who appears in the lead, with 49 points, and will face the rival from Paraná, in the fifth points, with 33 points.

Cruzeiro’s fight, as it was against Tombense over the weekend, is to open up a gap in relation to fifth place. But truly, the next rounds for the star team turned into a countdown to the long-awaited return to the elite.

According to mathematician Moacir Martinez, Fox would have four more victories, that is, scoring 61 points. It is based on the fact that of the teams fighting for the G-4, only Londrina has a 50% success rate. Even if the team from Paraná puts another 15% on top of this current income of 50%, the team led by Adilson Batista would reach 60.6 points, while Raposa would have 61 points with four more triumphs.

“This account shows that Cruzeiro will go to the A series with several rounds in advance”, declares Moacir Martinez, who projects even a date for the probable access.

“This rise can still be in August or at most in the first half of September”, added the mathematician.

To win again away from home

This August, after the 2-0 over Tombense, Cruzeiro still has five more games. There will be two clashes as home team and three more games away from Mineirão. If he wants to get closer to Martinez’s accounts, Fox will have to break a long streak of play without winning away.

The last celestial victory away from home was precisely in the interior of Paraná, when they beat Operário, in Ponta Grossa, by 2 to 1, on June 3rd. Since then, there have been five games without triumphs away from BH in Serie B, with three draws and two defeats. The duel in Londrina will have, as it has been every round, the final air for Raposa.

“We want access and when we play against the fifth, the points are doubled. Now we will have Londrina and we know that the points are worth double again. They are games that if you win, you take away this difference that for them is very difficult to recover. For Londrina to pass us, they have to win six, seven, eight games. So, access is closer and closer. If we win the next game, we are closer. It’s another final, we have to face it like this “, highlighted coach Paulo Pezzolano.

DATASHEET

London x Cruzeiro

Reason: 23rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B 2022

Time: 9pm

Location: Estádio do Café, in Londrina (PR)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CBF-CE)

Video referee: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (CBF-SC)

Streaming; Radio Super 91.7 FM, Premiere and Globoplay

Londoner

Matheus Nogueira; Jefferson, Saimon, Vilar and Alan Ruschel; Luís Mandaca, João Paulo, Mandaca, Caprini and Gegê; Gabriel Santos and Douglas Coutinho. Coach: Adilson Batista

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Daniel Jr. and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu. Coach: Paulo Pezzolano