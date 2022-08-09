Luan, from São Paulo, surprises in recovery and may return earlier than expected | Sao Paulo

Midfielder Luan underwent surgery on his left thigh on June 22. The expectation was that he would miss the rest of this season at São Paulo. However, the player started training with the squad last Monday and was surprised by the quick recovery of a problem considered rare.

– Impressive, I’ve never seen anything like it. He had a very accelerated healing process. He started with an adductor injury and is being well treated by São Paulo – said Dr Moisés Cohen, responsible for Luan’s surgery, in contact with the ge.

Luan’s problem began in 2021, in the first training session led by Rogério Ceni on his return to the club. In an activity in Morumbi, the steering wheel had a tendon avulsion (detachment of the muscle from the bone) in the adductor of the left thigh.

Luan leaves the field crying when he is replaced by Patrick

The recovery chosen by São Paulo at that time was conventional, without surgery. Luan returned to action only on March 16 of this year – five months later – against Manaus, for the Copa do Brasil.

Even back, the steering wheel could not have a sequence. The lack of rhythm and the difficulty to reach the ideal physical shape were clear. After returning, there were almost 30 days of waiting to have a new opportunity. In May, he only had two games played.

In early June, Luan won the opportunity to start for the first time in this year’s Brasileirão against Coritiba. The consistent match gave him the possibility to start acting again in the next game, against América-MG. But that second confrontation only lasted 22 minutes.

1 of 3 Luan, from São Paulo, cries on the stretcher after being substituted – Photo: Marcos Ribolli Luan, from São Paulo, cries on the stretcher after being substituted – Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The pains that Luan had been feeling got worse in the same newly recovered left thigh. He left the field crying. The image worried the fans and the club, as the player gave indications that he was getting back in better shape.

Upon leaving Morumbi, Luan went straight to the hospital, and the diagnosis was repeated: tendinous avulsion of the adductor muscle of the left thigh. However, with an aggravating factor: the exams showed a bone edema of 13 centimeters, the main cause of the pain. Doctors who saw the images wondered how the steering wheel was managing to train with this problem.

This time, the decision was unanimous to perform surgery, something that could end Luan’s season. The initial expectation was that the recovery would take at least four months.

– There was a calcification of the muscle, which is rare. And a lot of people thought he wasn’t dedicating himself, he was making a soft body, but the calcification was getting in the way of his movements and pain. I evaluated it and had to remove it. We took it out, and surprisingly, it was very fast – said Dr. Moisés Cohen.

– Removing the stitches usually takes three weeks, but after ten days we took it out and it was already healed. I had the opportunity to examine it in CT 15 days ago and was impressed. He was already doing rubber exercise, for example. His musculature is very privileged, but it is also important to give the glory to the medical team of São Paulo – he added.

2 of 3 Luan in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Luan in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

In addition to the body having responded well to the recovery, Luan had his share of contribution in the process. The midfielder started to train in two periods to accelerate his return and received praise at the club for his dedication.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

Although he has returned to training with the squad, the player still does not have a prediction of returning to games. This will depend on a physical and even technical response over the next few weeks.

Luan’s return comes at a decisive moment for São Paulo in the season. The team is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana – and is looking for better results in the Brasileirão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv