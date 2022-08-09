Luan says he is motivated with a chance at Santos: “I want to play as soon as possible” | saints

In an interview released by Santos’ official channels, the former Corinthians player celebrated the opportunity to return to play after months of ostracism in the former team.

– What (the fans can) expect is a lot of work, a lot of motivation, always giving my best to be able to help Santos. I am very happy and motivated to be able to play again after so long, to have the opportunity. Expect to dedicate myself a lot and be able to show my football – said Luan.

Luan arrives at Santos: “Happy and motivated to be able to play again, I’m ready”

Luan stated that he believes he is in a position to debut for Santos. He has not yet been registered with the CBF and will not participate in the game against Coritiba, this Monday.

– I’ve been training normally, I’m fine. If you need me, I’m available, I want to play as soon as possible. If you need me, I’m ready, I’m training for that, to get back to playing as soon as possible.

1 of 2 Luan signs contract with Santos — Photo: Leandro Reis/Santos FC Luan signs contract with Santos — Photo: Leandro Reis/Santos FC

Luan signed a loan contract with Santos until the end of the year, with an option to renew for another season. He has a link with Corinthians until the end of 2023.

The transfer of the midfielder for free, with Santos paying only 20% of wages, is part of a bet by the Corinthians board, which did not find anyone interested in buying the player in this transfer window.

The idea is to give Luan a chance to stand out in Vila Belmiro to be sold. The player cost R$ 29 million to leave Grêmio.

In the current season, there were only three games and no goals. In 2020, when he played the most, he was on the field 42 times and scored five goals.

