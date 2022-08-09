Lucas Bissoli takes Slovenia Marques to meet his family: “My baroness”

Ex-BBB Lucas Bissoli takes his girlfriend Slovenia Marques to Espírito Santo and presents it to his family and friends

It seems that the dating of ex-BBBs slovenia marques and Lucas Bissoli it’s really serious! The two fell in love during the reality show and started their relationship as soon as they left the house in April.

On the social networks, Lucas Bissoli showed that his beloved went with him last weekend to his hometown in Espírito Santo to meet all his family and friends.

Last Sunday (7) he shared several photos with his girlfriend and a large group of friends and family.

The medical student even shared clicks clinging and exchanging a kiss with slovenia marques. In the caption, he wrote: “The reason for my smile: my Baroness is in Espírito Santo!”.

FUTURE MEDICAL

Looks like the ex-BBB Lucas Bissoli intends to continue with his medical career even after the success he had in Big Brother Brazil 22. That’s because the medical student appeared this Friday (15) wearing surgical center clothes.

It turns out that the blonde went to accompany his mother, Evandra Bissoli, in an operation to remove excess eyelid. The surgery is called plasmage and is done to improve the patient’s vision and appearance of the eyes.

If you become professional in your career, Lucas Bissoli got dressed next to the medical team and entered the operating room next to his mother, watching a class firsthand.