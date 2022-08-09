‘Lucky to be alive,’ says Ashton Kutcher after being bedridden and unable to see

Actor Ashton Kutcher, 44, known for his performances in the TV series “That ’70s Show” (1998-2006) and “Two and a Half Men” (2011-2015), spoke for the first time about his recovery after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that left him bedridden, unable to see, hear and walk.

“Two years ago I had this strange and super rare form of vasculitis, which knocked my eyesight, my hearing, my balance off,” he said in a preview for “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.” : The Challenge) that airs today in the United States on the National Geographic channel.

The excerpt with the testimony was obtained exclusively by the website Access Hollywood and the actor gives details about the vasculitis he had, characterized by an inflammation of the blood vessel wall of organs such as the kidneys, joints, central nervous system and airways.

“You don’t really appreciate it [como ver, ouvir, andar]until they’re gone,” Kutcher told Bear Grylls.

“You even [pode dizer]: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, if I’ll be able to walk again’, he shared with the adventurer and presenter.

Ashton Kutcher was at the Formula 1 Miami GP in May this year Image: Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

“Lucky to be alive,” Kutcher said. “Lucky to be alive,” Grylls repeated.

The two faced yet another adventure as a duo and will even need to cross a kind of ravine, in addition to other challenges in the new episode of “Celebrities Proof of Everything: The Challenge”.