Luís Castro admits concern about Botafogo’s dead ball

O Botafogo stayed in a tie with Ceará fur Brazilian championship last Saturday. The result at Nilton Santos disappointed the fans. Once again, the Cariocas conceded a goal from a set piece. Coach Luís Castro admitted his concern with this type of play.

“Many goals from set pieces. Something that always worries coaches. Coaches prepare a lot of set pieces. In one of them, we managed to score our own goal and ended up conceding the goal from a set piece. In our normal week cycle, we work a lot, a lot on set pieces. It’s one of the game factors that we work on even because we have problems. We’ve made some adjustments, we’ve had individual markings in twos, with a line and diamond in front of the first post. We have already had three-pointers with a line at the first post,” he said.

Luís Castro also stated that many of the goals conceded have the merit of rivals.

“We have varied. We have paid great attention to this. He also has the merit of the team that is his opponent at that moment. I think you’re right when you say we have to solve it, but it’s a problem we’ve been working on a lot. But we are a team with a negative sign fundamentally in the defensive corners”, he declared.

Botafogo will have the week to work towards the duel against Atlético-GO, on Saturday, at Nilton Santos, at 21:00 (Brasília time).