Luiz Adriano ‘battles’ with fans, mocks Mundial and Palmeiras fans revolt on the web: “Pipoqueiro too much”

Monday (8) was very busy for the Palmeiras fan. A little while ago, Palmeiras announced the hiring of midfielder Bruno Tabata, who signed with the greatest champion in Brazil until December 2026. In addition to the arrival of the young athlete, the team also re-introduced itself already aiming at the decisive clash of Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro, this Wednesday (10), at Allianz Parque. It is worth remembering that Verdão drew 2-2 in Minas Gerais and now needs to win to reach the semifinals of the South American tournament.

And to close the busy day, Luiz Adriano, who lived a period of love and hate with the fans, returned to become the agenda of alviverde fans on social networks. That’s because the 35-year-old medallion, who defends Antalyaspor, from Turkey, entered the collision course with the crowd. The professional countered a criticism made by a fan who made fun of the striker, who this afternoon missed another penalty, something that was recurrent at the time he defended the current two-time Libertadores champion. At the time, Luiz Adriano wasted the charge after making an attempt to stop “à la Neymar”. With that, the professional missed the opportunity to open the scoring in favor of Antalyaspor against Galatasaray.

“Luiz Adriano was going to give the victory to his team, but”, said a fan. It didn’t take long for the former Verdão striker to respond to the fanatic from Palmeiras. The professional then joined the wave of Palestra’s opponents in Brazil and mentioned that Palestra doesn’t have a World Cup while he as a professional has already had the chance to lift the competition trophy: “I have a World Cup”. Already in his feed, the former shirt 10 continued the provocation: “I know it’s not TBT day, but it’s TB day. Good night is a great week to all ”, provoked the athlete who posted a photo with the world cup next to him.

It didn’t take long for the fans’ rancor with Luiz Adriano to surface on the web: “Too much pipoqueiro. I felt it,” said one fan. “I don’t know if the plague of Palmeirense takes hold, but I know that this 10 will not yield anything. It continues to take a penalty like a child learning to kick a ball”, countered a fanatic from Palmeiras.