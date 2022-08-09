Luiz Adriano provokes Palmeiras in a post: ‘I have a World Cup’

The troubled end of Luiz Adriano’s time at Palmeiras follows a theme of conflict between the player and the fans on social media. The most recent episode took place last Monday (8), when the player responded to a provocation made on a page dedicated to the club on Instagram.

Last weekend, Luiz Adriano missed a penalty in the debut of Antalyaspor, his current team, in the Turkish Championship, against Galatasaray. The profile page dedicated to Palmeiras published the video of the striker’s error with the caption “Luiz Adriano was going to give his team the victory, but…”.

Faced with the comments and jokes about the missed penalty, the striker provoked the fans of his former club by writing “World I have”. The player’s replica was a reference to the title he won with Internacional, in 2006, and to the fact that Palmeiras is a constant target of mockery for the controversies with Fifa for the recognition of the conquest of the 1951 Rio Cup as a World Cup.

Shortly after commenting on the publication, the striker shared a photo on his Instagram account next to the World Cup. “I know it’s not #tbt day but it’s #tb day. Good night everyone and have a great week, kisses. Come on, there’s time”, wrote the player in the caption.

This was not the first time that Luiz Adriano provoked alluding to the World Cup. A few days after the team’s defeat to Chelsea in the last edition of the competition, the athlete sent a message to a fan saying “Hey, no World Cup”.

The striker left Palmeiras at the beginning of the year, when he reached an agreement to terminate his contract. Between 2019 and 2021, there were 106 games played with the team’s shirt and 32 goals scored. In the last months of his time at the club, the athlete spent a period away from the rest of the squad.