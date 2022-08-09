Lula accepts Anitta’s invitation to participate in a podcast and debate politics

Invitation made to the former president was made by Anitta in her participation in Poddelas this Monday (8/8) (photo: Reproduction/Poddelas/Reproduction/Ricardo Stuckert) Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), presidential candidate for the 2022 elections, accepted the invitation of singer Anitta to participate and discuss Brazil’s policies in a live broadcast on the Poddelas podcast, presented by digital influencers. Bruna Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki.

In her participation in the program, this Monday (8/8), the singer played an audio sent by PT in which he says he wants to discuss the country’s problems, making himself available to Bruna and Tata to participate in the podcast. “I’m dying to participate,” he said.

Lula said that, if he is invited to the podcast and Anitta also manages to participate, they will discuss Brazilian affairs “with the greatest reality. said.

The former president also declared his desire to “discuss a little bit about Brazil’s problem. Women’s problem. Children’s problem. Day-to-day problems, which are many and which I hope we solve all of this soon, soon” .

At the time, Lula also sent a message to Anitta asking her to take care of herself and said that many people do not understand the singer’s political position. “A lot of evil people who are very jealous of you cannot understand your success, your political behavior. We need to defeat these opponents of ours,” she said.

On social media, Lula shared an excerpt from the invitation and said that “it will be a pleasure to go to Poddelas to talk about policies for women, children and the entire Brazilian people.”