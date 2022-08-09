Lula signs pro-democracy letter and is the eighth presidential candidate to endorse a manifesto

Document was formulated by the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo and promotes the defense of the democratic state; adherence to the document has already exceeded 800 thousand signatures

Former President Lula leads polls for voting intentions for the next presidential election



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed this Monday, 8th, the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of Democracy led by the Faculty of Law of University of Sao Paulo (USP) – which surpassed 800 thousand adhesions. In addition to PT, his wife Rosangela da Silva, known as Janja, also joined the manifesto that promotes the defense of democracy and preaches respect for the results of the elections that will take place in October. In addition to the leading candidate in the voting intention polls, other candidates for the post of President of the Republic also signed the document. Ciro Gomes (PDT), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Simone Tebet (MDB), José Maria Eymael (Christian Democracy), Leonardo Péricles (Popular Unit), Simone Tebet (MDB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil ) endorsed the letter. Pablo Marçal (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU), who are also part of the race for the Plateau, have not yet adhered to the manifesto.

The current trustee, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has already stated on several occasions that he does not intend to sign the letter in defense of democracy. This Monday, 8th, in a statement made at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the head of the federal Executive confirmed that he will not “sign a letter”, referring to the document promoted by USP. Last Tuesday, the 2nd, the president called those who endorsed the manifesto “stubborn” and “without character” in an interview given to Rádio Guaíba. To supporters at Palácio do Alvorada, the day before, Bolsonaro classified businessmen who signed the letter as “mammals”. At the end of last month, the reelection candidate published his own manifesto in favor of democracy on his social media. “I hereby declare that I am in favor of democracy. Signed: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.