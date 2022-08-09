Lula will have more time on TV, with 42 minutes of advertising per week; 4 candidates concentrate 84% of the time

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took the lead in the dispute for space to broadcast propaganda on radio and television among candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. In a country where most voters use analogue media as the main source of information about politics, this is one of the most coveted assets in campaigns.

Leader in the electoral polls, Lula was the one who managed to build the broadest party coalition until last Friday (5th) – the deadline for holding the acronym conventions, a period in which the parties deliberate on their own candidacies and support for other names.

Lula’s coalition has nine parties: PT, PCdoB, PV, Solidarity, PSB, Rede Sustentabilidade, PSOL, Avante and Agir (formerly PTC). The candidate is also awaiting the definition of a legal imbroglio involving the Pros, whose command at the moment is favorable to the alliance.

If the movement is confirmed, the ten subtitles together would add up to 140 federal deputies elected in 2018 – the main criterion used by the Electoral Justice in the distribution of TV time.

already the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), ranked second in the main polls, has a coalition formed by three parties: PL, PP and Republicans, which elected 101 representatives in the Chamber of Deputies in the last election. He will have the second largest advertising exposure in analogue media among candidates for the Palácio do Planalto.

Next, the senators should come Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil). The first has four parties in its coalition (MDB, PSDB, Cidadania and Podemos), which should guarantee it relevant space on radio and television, but not necessarily solid platforms for campaigning on the streets across the country.

Together, the acronyms that support Simone Tebet elected 82 federal deputies in 2018. One more congressman than the sum of PSL and DEM, which merged last year to form União Brasil, a party that is running for the presidency represented by candidate Soraya Thronicke , in a “pure blood” slate with economist Marcos Cintra, former secretary of the Federal Revenue.

Despite occupying the third position in the polls, the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) failed to assemble a robust coalition. Because he only has his own party, which elected 28 federal deputies in the last election, he should have little space for propaganda in traditional media – which should make it difficult for him to present himself as a more viable alternative to the polarization maintained between Lula and Bolsonaro in the dispute. .

The candidates also failed to get support from other subtitles. Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New), Jose Maria Eymael (DC), Vera Lucia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Leonardo Pericles (UP).

The Elections Law (Law nº 9.504/1997) establishes two criteria for the division of time for the placement of advertising pieces of campaigns on radio and television. By rule, 90% is distributed proportionally to the number of representatives elected to the Chamber of Deputies in the last election, considering, in the case of a coalition for majority elections, the result of the sum of the number of representatives of the six largest parties that integrate it. The remaining 10% is distributed equally among the candidates. If there is a second round, the rule changes and time is distributed equally between the two candidates in dispute.

The electoral legislation provides two main spaces for candidates for the most diverse positions to advertise on national radio and television during election years: 1) the time for the dissemination of free electoral propaganda; and 2) daily insertions throughout the broadcasters’ programming.

In the case of presidential elections, the “bloc” for candidate propaganda is broadcast on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 7 am to 7:12’30” and from 12:00 to 12:12’30” on the radio; and from 13:00 to 13:12’30” and from 20:30 to 20:42’30 on television.

As for the insertions, there will be disclosure of spots of 30 and 60 seconds, at the discretion of the respective party or coalition, distributed throughout the broadcasters’ programming, between 5 am and 12 pm, totaling 70 minutes daily (divided between candidates for president, governor, senator, federal deputy and state deputy / district). The distribution of inserts will take into account three audience blocks: from 5 am to 11 am, from 11 am to 6 pm, and from 6 pm to midnight.

Considering the rules established for the division of time allocated to radio and television advertisements and assuming the formalization of the Pros’ support, Squid would be entitled to about 3 minutes and 21 seconds per “block” (i.e. 6 minutes and 42 seconds per day), in addition to 7.52 30-second advertising insertions throughout the program (the equivalent of 225.61 seconds) . Per week, PT would have 42 minutes and 42 seconds for advertising.

Already Bolsonaro would have a space of 2 minutes and 42 seconds for each free electoral propaganda time. As there are two per day, your time would be 5 minutes and 24 seconds in “blocks” on national television on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The current president would also have the right to broadcast 6.08 30-second insertions during the broadcasters’ programming (the equivalent of 182.36 seconds). A week would be 34 minutes and 31 seconds.

the senators Simone Tebet and Soraya Thronicke will have similar slices of the free electoral propaganda time pie: it would be 2 minutes and 13 seconds for the first, and 2 minutes and 12 seconds for the second. The MDB candidate would be entitled to the equivalent of 4.98 daily 30-second insertions, while the União Brasil representative would have 4.93 insertions. Together, the four aforementioned candidates concentrate 84% of all time on radio and TV. A week, Tebet would have 28 minutes and 18 seconds, and Thronicke, 27 minutes and 58 seconds.

Already Ciro Gomes would be entitled to 50 seconds for advertising in each “block” (ie, 1 minute and 40 seconds daily), in addition to 1.87 insertions per day. In all, there would be 10 minutes and 37 seconds of exposure per week between the free election time and the spots distributed in the broadcasters’ programming.

The numbers are a projection based on the criteria adopted by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and may change if the number of candidates changes. The Electoral Court has until August 12 to publish a table with the representation of the parties in the National Congress, resulting from possible new totals of the results of the last general elections.

The data will guide the division of time for electoral propaganda on national television and for the definition of mandatory invitation for candidates to participate in debates on radio and television. The subtitles have until next Monday (15) to register their candidates.

The legislation also establishes that, as of August 15th, the Electoral Justice will convene party legends, federations and the representation of radio and television stations to prepare, up to five days before the start of electoral propaganda, a media plan to use of the portion of the free electoral time to which they are entitled, being guaranteed to all the participation in the hours of greatest and least audience.

The period for campaigning on radio and television always takes place in the 35 days prior to the day before the elections – which, this year, means from August 26 to September 29. If there is a second round, the advertisements return on the Friday following the first round (October 7) and run until October 28.

The first round of elections is scheduled for the first Sunday of October, the 2nd. And the second round, if necessary (that is, if none of the candidates reaches 50% plus one vote among the valid votes), will take place on the last Sunday of the same month, the 30th.

The importance of radio and TV

Despite the protagonism of social networks in the last elections, radio and television maintain a prominent position in the strategies of campaigns for advertising pieces, due to their high reach over the most diverse groups of voters.

Analog media, especially through the insertions distributed along the broadcasters’ schedules, are seen as powerful weapons for candidates to reach voters who are currently outside their “bubbles”. Inequality and the low access of certain groups to the internet also make television remain important at the present time.

A Genial/Quaest poll, carried out between August 28 and 31, shows that 43% of voters use TV as their main means of informing themselves about politics. The number grows among the group with a family income of up to 2 minimum wages per month (50%), and those aged between 45 and 59 years (51%) or from 60 years of age (56%).

The low-income public corresponds to 38% of the survey sample. The group is the new frontier in dispute between Bolsonaro and Lula, with the president making use of the expansion of social programs to reduce the opponent’s advantage to less than two months from the election.

