Two men died of snakebite in India in an unusual way: the first of them was targeted by a reptile and could not resist its venom; the second traveled to accompany his brother’s funeral, when he too was stung by a specimen. According to Tribune India, the case takes place in a village in Bhawanipur.

The first kill was of Arvind Mishra. The 38-year-old man was bitten by a snake, whose species and how the animal was targeted were not known.

Relatives traveled to the village to accompany the funeral rites, when the tragedy escalated.

Arvind’s brother, Govind Mishara, 22, was sleeping when he was attacked, according to local authorities. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Another family member, Chandrashekar Pandey, also 22, was in the same house, was bitten by the same venomous animal, and is still undergoing treatment.

The island’s leader, Kailash Nath Shukla, met with the family and said he will provide the necessary help. He urged local authorities to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Surveys by the World Health Organization point out that about 90% of snakebites in India are caused by the common krait, Indian snake, Russell’s viper and scale viper species. It was not reported which of them bit the family.