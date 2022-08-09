Mason Glove in Hollywood, Flamengo, Nike ‘divorce’ and selection; Look

Credit: Editing – Reproduction

Details on possible Flamengo stadium

Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes gave an interview to LANCE! and commented on the possible construction of the new Flamengo stadium.

Paes, who has been making efforts to help Rubro-Negro with the long-awaited home, spoke about the importance of understanding the new venture, in addition to the benefits that construction can bring.

“It is obvious that a project of this magnitude needs the authorization of the municipality. If the Pope owns a plot of land in Rio de Janeiro and wants to build a church, he needs authorization from the City Hall. But I already make it clear that it would be great to have, there (in Gasómetro), the Flamengo stadium project“, said Paes.

“[…] Whatever it takes to help Flamengo, we’ll do it. It is important for Flamengo to have a stadium. I talked a lot with President Landim. Flamengo having Maracanã will always have this risk of how Vasco and Sport happened. It is a judge to go there, understand that there is a public dimension and say: “Yes, you will play”. It is very difficult to organize a season, with the use of a stadium, for a team the size of Flamengo without having its own stadium”, added Eduardo Paes.

Luca de Pedreiro increases fans’ curiosity

Influencer Iran Ferreira, aka Luva de Pedreiro, left fans curious by revealing, in recent days, that great things were to come, and that it would be a bombastic news. This report came shortly after partnering with Adidas.

However, Iran Ferreira rekindled that curiosity. That’s because, on its Instagram, Luva brought new developments of a future partnership. Although the influencer has not announced what is new, he highlighted, then, that the “bomb” is related to Spider-Man. In addition, he indicated that he will travel to Hollywood – where the main film industries in the world are concentrated.

“I will give a spoiler. They called me and I was starting conversations with these people. It’s spider business, I’ll tell you soon. So inviting me to this stop there. And there’s Peter Parker, who saw that name roll? They’re trying to notice me in the middle of some good stuff there, and I’ve always wanted to be Spider-Man.” said live on Instagram.

“I’m the real Spider-Man, boy! Everyone will see me. Wait for the Mason’s Glove in Hollywood. That’s all I have to say, see! It’s Spider-Man, Dad”completed Mason Glove.

Fans sell out new blue shirt for the Brazilian team

The new shirt of the Brazilian team, for the World Cup, went on pre-sale this Monday (08), and within an hour the uniform sold out on the Nike website, supplier of the “Canarinha” sports equipment. But the fans’ option was to buy the blue shirt, uniform B; while number 1, which now has spots that honor the jaguar of Brazilian fauna, is still available.

The models in the fan and player version, which will be used in the Qatar Cup, are being sold for R$349.99 and R$529.99, respectively.

Brazilian team shirt prices released 🚨💰 • Supporter model: BRL 349.99

End of the Nike era in the Brazilian national team

The partnership between Nike and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which began in 1995, may be coming to an end. The current contract is ending, but the parties have not yet reached a common denominator for the extension of the bond. The information is from ESPN Brazil.

According to the information, the reason would be an “anti-corruption clause”. This is because this clause requires the entity to get rid of its former presidents who have links with scandals and corrupt actions.

The agreement between the brand and the Brazilian team runs until the end of 2026, if there is no agreement, it would mean the end of the ‘Nike era’ in the supply of “hopscotch”.