Maurício Kubrusly lives in a state of dementia and Globo hides

According to Discorvey, the presenter has a degree of dementia

With a long journey at Globo, Mauritius Kubrusly won the audience even more by taking over “Fantástico” in 2016. However, three years later, he left the channel.

In short, after 34 years, the top management of the carioca station realized that it was time for the presenter to retire.

It all started when the journalist took charge of “Fantástico” and fell ill and had to stay away from his duties.

In season, Maurício Kubrusly suffered a heart attack and needed to place two stents, which are used to restore blood flow in the artery.

Due to the illness, the presenter was in fragile health for months. Thus, Maurício Kubrusly had new roles at Globo, such as participating in meetings and writing texts.

PRESENTER DEMENTIA

In addition, the journalist also suffered a serious accident, because of the fall, he had to undergo surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

According to DiscorveyMaurício Kubrusyl underwent a series of tests and it was found that he has a certain level of dementia.

It is worth mentioning that, since his dismissal from Globo, the presenter has not appeared in the media and chooses to continue his life away from the cameras.

JOURNALIST CAREER

As we mentioned, Maurício Kubrusyl became one of the great journalists in Brazil and has a great curriculum.

The presenter began his journey editing printed newspapers, passing through Jornal do Brasil and Somthree magazine.

In 1985, the journalist was hired by Rede Globo to lead “Rock In Rio”. Due to his quality work, he continued on the station until 2019.

One of the journalist’s most famous paintings was “Me Leva, Brasil”, in “Fantástico”, which was on the air until 2016, when he fell ill.

According to “UOL”, Maurício Kubrusyl signed his resignation against his will, since he would like to remain active.