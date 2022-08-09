MC Mirella wears micro bikini in rehearsal +18 and moves fans’ heads: “Hot”

One of the most popular artists on adult content platforms, the singer MC Mirella used his Instagram profile to publicize yet another powerful and sensual photoshoot for his followers.

Through a hot video, the funkeira appeared all provocative on a dark beach while posing for the camera only wearing a purple thong bikini. Wearing a black crop top, she revealed part of her tattooed curves.

“Have you met my CLOZZY? It’s a platform where you can check out my EXCLUSIVE content!”, wrote the ex-Fazenda, releasing new details of what fans can check out in her daring project.

Among the comments, fans of the cat sent many messages praising the sexy look. “Top 1 is top 1 right !!”, said an admirer, remembering that the artist conquered the top of OnlyFans sometimes.

“Goddess”, “How hot”, “Perfect”, “What a delight Dona Mirela”, were other messages left by netizens.

In time, Mirella should soon be announced as one of the participants of the new season of De Férias com o Ex Celebs, which is already in production by MTV Brasil. Despite nothing confirmed, the name of the famous has already raised the biggest buzz.

revealed detail

Amid rumors of her participation in the MTV make-out reality, MC Mirella used her Instagram profile to talk about your bisexuality. According to the famous, his first relationship was with a girl.

Through a series of posts in the stories, the funkeira even revealed the name of his ex-girlfriend. Mirella said that nowadays people only say they are bisexual to generate controversy in the media.

“Guys, I’ve dated a woman long before everything became a sham on the internet today… not even the internet had the right.”, replied the singer. Then Mirella introduced her ex: “This is my ex Giovanna Braga, even today she is dating another girl and I know her current one and they are both wonderful.”, highlighted the famous. “Gi works for me and we get along great, we respect each other a lot.”, guaranteed the funkeira.

Taking advantage of the artist’s disclosure, Giovanna revealed on her Instagram that she is an advisor on one of the adult content platforms that MC Mirella is a part of. “I work inside one of Mirella’s +18 platforms, Clozzy Friends. Including any questions or problems with access, you can call me”, commented the young woman.

