Media and Marketing #143: Thais Souza Nicolau, director of Mercado Livre – 08/08/2022

What is it like to take care of communication that does not sell a specific product, but needs to have a strong brand so that it is remembered all the time? This week’s Media and Marketing program welcomes Thais Souza Nicolau, Mercado Livre’s branding director for all of Latin America —See the full interview above.

“Being a marketplace has always been part of our essence. Today, in addition to connecting entrepreneurs to consumers, we also connect great brands to consumers. In the last 2 years, we went through a moment of bringing great brands into the platform, such as Nike, Hering and Camicado, among others”, says Thais (from 6:45).

Currently, Mercado Livre has 80 million unique users in Latin America, 69 million of them in Brazil – and has 22 million products available on its sales platform.

“We live in a very big dispute for space on people’s cell phones. We need to solve people’s lives”, he says. (from 9:53).

For this, the executive points out 3 ways: offer new categories of products within the platform, reduce delivery time and keep the application interesting, with the creation of “live commerce” with discounts, for example.

“Today it’s more difficult to get people’s attention. This dispute starts to have a native, more customized content, which has much more results. The evolution of communication goes through this”, says Thais (from 2:40 pm).

“We always seek to associate with a person regardless of their size, who has respect for others. I don’t sell politics, so I need to associate with people who are willing and talk about our issues. says the executive (from 27:55).

The podcasts of UOL are available at uol.com.br/podcasts and on all distribution platforms. You can hear Media and Marketingfor example on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.