TASS – Georgia’s 2008 attack on South Ossetia and the conflict in Ukraine are elements of the same anti-Russian process, Russian Security Council Vice President Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.

“These are elements of a process, of a conspiracy against Russia. In doing so, the West — particularly the United States and other Anglo-Saxon countries — are looking to heighten tensions. They are acting through our neighbors. , in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders,” Medvedev said.

According to him, before Georgia’s attack on South Ossetia in 2008, the US government was training Georgian troops and inciting then Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili to attack South Ossetia and Russian peacekeepers stationed there. Currently, Washington is engaged “in the same political course in Ukraine, provocative and, to be blunt, criminal, with substantially more active support from the European Union, which has now completely lost its independence.”

“Their goal is the same — to destroy Russia. This is the root cause of the aggressive Russophobic geopolitical process initiated by the West,” Medvedev said.

“As in Georgia before the events of 2008, the Americans deliberately promoted Kiev’s sense of impunity, provided weapons and encouraged the killing of Donbass civilians,” Medvedev added. “, concluded the vice president of the Russian Security Council.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia attacked South Ossetia. On the same day, Medvedev, the then president of Russia, launched an operation to persuade Georgia to make peace. As a result, Georgia was defeated militarily, while Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

