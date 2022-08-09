Meet the previous cast of the replacement for Pantanal

Meet who will make the next nine o’clock soap opera, Travessia, on Globo

Crossing is the telenovela that will have the mission of maintaining good ratings wetland on Globe. As the network is not silly, it immediately put Gloria Perez for this task. After the success of The Force of Will in 2017, including its rerun in 2020, expectations are good.

While Pantanal enters its last months with advanced recordings, the station, on the other hand, is already anticipating the replacement. Scenes have already been recorded under the command of Mauro Mendonça Filho in Portugal, at the time the work lasted for two weeks.

Currently part of the cast is in Maranhão recording important sequences for the main group guided by Brisa. Lucy Alves’ character will be the one who will connect the centers of Maranhão, Portugal and Rio de Janeiro. Victim of a fake news spread by technological means, Brisa will fight for justice to clear her name in an arduous crossing.

In this trajectory, she will have the help of her godmother, Creusa (Luci Pereira) who will call Helô (Giovanna Antonelli) to solve this case. The delegate will then place the intriguing charm of Oto (Romulo Estrela) who is a hacker in the young lady’s fate.

While struggling with her feelings for Oto, Brisa still wants to find and understand why she was abandoned, out of the blue, by Ari (Chay Suede), her dubious husband.

For those who loved other novels by the author, The clone [2002] and Save Jorge [2012] you will like the elements you will have in Travessia. From Salve Jorge, the characters Helô, Creusa and Stênio (Alexandre Borges) are back.

On the other hand, those who loved Dona Jura’s bar (Solange Couto) will be happy to have another bar, that is, a similar meeting point where celebrities will make their special appearances.

GET TO KNOW THE LIST SO FAR RELEASED BY THE ISSUER:

Lucy Alves

Chay Suede

Giovanna Antonelli

Jade Picon

Thank you Massafera

Rodrigo Lombardi

Romulo Estrela

Alessandra Negrini

Cassia Kis

Vanessa Giacomo

Alexandre Nero

Drica Moraes

Humberto Martins

Luci Pereira

Airton Graça

Dandara Mariana

Bel Kutner

Indira Nascimento

Yohama Eshima

Marcos Caruso

Duda Santos

Nando Cunha

Camila Rocha

Roberta Tobelem

Danielle Olimpia