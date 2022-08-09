Mike Tyson blasts series: “They stole my story and didn’t pay me” | boxing

Boxing icon – but with a career marked by controversy inside and outside the sport – Mike Tyson showed last weekend that he still retains his irascible style, even without entering the ring. The former world heavyweight champion published an outburst on his social networks detonating the series “Mike: Beyond Tyson”, produced about his life by one of the main streaming platforms in the world.
Mike Tyson poured out his dissatisfaction on social media — Photo: Getty Images
Tyson, 56, claims that the platform stole his story and cited the period of slavery in the United States to detonate the streaming channel.
– Don’t let Hulu (platform) fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822, it’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To the Hulu executives, I’m just a black person they can sell at auction.
On Twitter, Mike Tyson also did not relieve. The American shot at the channel and was once again annoyed with the fact that he had not authorized the series.
– Hulu stole my story. They are Goliath, while I am David. Heads will roll. It’s very greedy to steal life rights from celebrities – he wrote, supported by several fans.