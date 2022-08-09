Milk inflation replaces gasoline in Bolsonaro’s nightmares

The price of a liter of whole milk rose in all 17 capitals monthly surveyed by Dieese in July, replacing gasoline in the nightmares of Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign. IPCA data for July, released by the IBGE this Tuesday (9), point to an average increase of 25.46% in milk in one month.

According to Dieese, milk soared 35.49% in Vitória and 35.23% in Salvador. In the accumulated total for the year, Florianópolis recorded an increase of 80.91% and Porto Alegre, 78.33%. There are places where the liter is sold for more than R$ 10, already being replaced by whey or transformed into a “luxury item”.

The highs contrast with the drop in fuel prices, which led the country to have deflation of 0.68% in July. Gasoline dropped 15.48%, ethanol, 11.38%, and vehicle gas, 5.67%. The imposition of a text on the ICMS on energy, approved by the National Congress, helped the country to register the lowest monthly IPCA rate since January 1980.

As the poorest families, who earn up to two minimum wages a month (and represent 52% of the electorate, according to Datafolha), do not feed on inflationary indices, the Jair Bolsonaro government is anxiously awaiting the impact of the release of the Auxílio Brasil of R$600. – which takes place from this Tuesday.

More than 18 million families will have an increase from R$ 400 to R$ 600 and another 2 million will receive the benefit for the first time, with the new value. The R$ 110 gas voucher and aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers must also be paid.

The value, however, is insufficient to buy a basic food basket in São Paulo, Florianópolis, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Campo Grande, Brasília, Vitória, Curitiba, Goiânia, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Belém and Recife, that is, in 13 of the 17 capitals surveyed, according to data from Dieese.

It is not by chance that the President of the Republic was named as the most rejected name among the candidates for the Palácio do Planalto, in a survey G10 Favelas/Favela Diz, also released this Tuesday. Bolsonaro has 45.24% of rejection, Lula, 32.09% and Ciro Gomes, 4.1%. The institute claims that the survey represents 17 million people, or 8% of the Brazilian population.

The rise in the food and beverage group (1.3% in July), according to the IBGE, continues to put upward pressure on the inflation of the poorest, who spend a good part of their resources on food, at a time when inflation has come to a halt. to other social classes.

Milk has seasonal and climatic factors (we are in the winter off-season and the drought came harder, which harmed the quality of pastures, reducing the supply of milk). But there is also the impact of inflation on production costs, which range from feeding the cows, through the cost of medicines and fertilizers to the fuel used in the production, processing and transport of the product.

The truce of inflation also comes up against the persistence of food prices at a high level, which reduces the purchasing power of workers. In this sense, one of the main opponents to be fought by Bolsonaro, who releases the R$ 600 today, is the memory of Bolsonaro who paid the R$ 600 in the first half of 2020, when the same amount filled the supermarket cart more.

The federal government denied congressional proposals to guarantee R$600 to the most vulnerable Brazilians last year, when hunger was escalating. Denied in the name of public accounts. Now, he rushed to pay that amount in time to turn it into votes, running over the public accounts.

The hunger of the poorest, of which the lack of milk is one of the most symbolic elements, has become in Brazil in 2022 a relevant electoral asset. It remains to be seen whether the hungry will fall for the coup.