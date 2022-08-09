Miner loses more than BRL 500,000 in video cards with fire

Mining farm catches fire and more than 90 graphics cards burned to the ground

Images released this week of a fire that occurred late last year show that a cryptocurrency miner saw his farm catch fire. In all, there were 90 video cards, which turned to ash after the fire took over his rig. According to the source, the damage was calculated at more than BRL 500,000. The value suggests that they were RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 model GPUs, as the equipment produced 9.5 GH/s and generated gross daily revenue of R$1,200.

The miner, who preferred not to reveal his identity, commented that the accident took place in December 2021. The news only became public because he had become depressed, taking eight months to publish the photos.

“Anyway, the reason I posted it is to let you know that I took almost every precaution in terms of heat, I had lots of fans and exhaust fans. I believe the flow of air accelerated the fire”, commented the miner.

The fire didn’t start with the heat, naturally generated by GPUs that work non-stop and need continuous cooling, but by a problem in the wiring.

“Honestly the camera doesn’t show a clear cause, but the flame started somewhere near the power supply and not the video card. I didn’t connect the video card with [cabos] SATA but the riser yes and it was working that way for a year!”

That there are a lot of mining farms in the world, everyone is already bald to know. This was, in fact, one of the main reasons for the shortage of video cards on the market, in addition to the increase in price. The possibility of getting rich with cryptocurrencies has become a fever and even a gamer with a good video card can generate income, “borrowing” his PC for the complex calculations.

The unfortunate miner’s problem may be related to the overheating and melting of the SATA cables, whose maximum load power is 54W. Molex cables can withstand up to 75W, being the best option for this type of structure. Write down that tip is valuable!

If you’re a miner (or thinking about becoming one), this information is a reminder so you don’t run into the same problem.

Source: Livecoins