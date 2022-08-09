Miss Butt candidate who goes on a “sex diet” wins the contest

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/casKU_FBj4g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Million butt! With 138 votes, the model Carolina Lekkerwho was running for Miss Butt 2022 by the state of Acre, is the big winner of the contest.

+ Sex slimming? Miss Butt candidate tr*nsa 5 hours a day to ensure ideal body

In an interview with Splash Uol, Carol Lekker revealed that she was nervous during the awards, but that everything went well. “It is very exciting and rewarding. [ganhar o concurso]. I was nervous, but it all worked out. I was insecure because I was black, I think this is the first time that a black woman has won the contest. I am really happy“, he declared.

The muse also explained that she is now open to new opportunities, and that she would like to participate in a reality show. “Now is the time for the doors to open, I’m open to the new. I want to have my own makeup line, I’m a professional makeup artist. But first I want a reality show. I’m a Taurus and I have a lot to offer”, explained the muse.

“I really want to do reality show, because I think I have a lot to deliver for black women, my age and where I came from. I have a box of surprises and I’m open to giving it to the world”, explained Carol Lekker, still in an interview for the Uol portal.

Recently, the muse had revealed that she was doing a “sex diet” to keep in good shape for competition. The diet that consists of 5 hours a day of sexual intercourse, at least four times a week. “It worked (the sex diet). I am very grateful to my boyfriend, it was all very good”, concluded Miss Bumbum.

Carol Lekker posted on the networks celebrating her achievement

This Monday (08), Carol Lekker made a post on her Instagram profile celebrating her great achievement. “Winner is not the one who always wins, but the one who never stops fighting.. No obstacle will be big if your will to win is bigger,” he declared.

“As long as there is the will to fight, there will be hope to win. There is no defeat that takes down those who were born to win!”, completed the muse in the caption of her post.

Stay up to date with the latest news from the world of celebrities:

+ Boyband dancer wakes up from coma after being hit by screen

+ After Anitta’s invitation, Lula reveals that he is “dying to participate” in PodDelas

+ In Portugal, Geisy Arruda shows that her giant butt almost lifted her dress in public