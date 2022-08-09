Model accuses Gustavo Novaes of rape and exposes video; actor pronounces

A 36-year-old model accused actor Gustavo Novaes (featured photo)49, of a rape that would have occurred, according to her, in 2019. To journalist Roberto Cabrini, on Domingo Espetacular, Ella detailed what happened and said that the artist even recorded a video at the time of the alleged abuse.

Ella, the stage name used by the model, says she met the actor when she worked as an assistant director at a broadcaster in 2018.

“He had sex with me while I was unconscious and filmed it,” the model said. “I only found out because I found the video. It took me a long time to understand that this is rape of the vulnerable and even longer to accept it,” she added.

The program aired the moment of the alleged abuse. In the images, Ella appears lying on her stomach on a bed and appears to be sleeping.

Defense

To the report, Gustavo Novaes denied the rape allegations and said he had a consensual relationship for about a month with the model. “We were in a nice casual relationship. Once we were having sex and I had already commented on making a video, and she ended up pestering herself because of it,” he said.

“Of course it was consensual. how does she say that [que foi estupro] If we spent the whole night together, did we have a relationship and were having sex at the time?, Novaes added.

In February 2019, Ella filed a police report against Novaes, accusing him of having recorded the intimate video without authorization. The lawyer representing the model tries to get the report of rape of a vulnerable person accepted by the courts.

“She started to see things later, you know… I think that when you are abused, you realize it right away”, Novaes added.