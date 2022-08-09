Monique Alfradique engages in romance with Globo power

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Monique Alfradique engages in romance with Globo power 1 Views

A month after announcing the end of her 4-year relationship with businessman Gabriel Drummont, actress and presenter Monique Alfradique is already living a new romance. The LeoDias column discovered that to her closest friends she introduced Frederic Kachar, director general of Editora Globo and the name behind the Globo Radio System (SGR), as her boyfriend.

He has even dated other celebrities such as Erika Januza and Barbara Migliori, one of the directors of Vogue. The new couple is also publicly circulating around. This weekend they attended the 50th anniversary event of Projeto Aquarius, promoted by the newspaper O Globo in Rio de Janeiro, in order to bring classical music to everyone.

Monique Alfradique and Fred Kachar among friends this weekend (Reproduction/Instagram)Monique Alfradique and Fred Kachar among friends this weekend (Reproduction/Instagram)

Monique Alfradique and Fred Kachar among friends this weekend (Reproduction/Instagram)

monique alfradique

Monique Alfradique is an actress and presenter Camilla Maia/Globo

the village Isabela (Monique Alfradique)

Monique loved to present a reality showJuliana Coutinho/Multishow/Disclosure

Cabin-Arpoador-Monique-Alfradique-Thiago-Cardoso

Monique AlfradiqueThiago Cardoso/Disclosure

Nosso-Camarote-Bradesco-Monique-Alfradique-RT-Photography-CS-Events-Disclosure

She was featured in Mestre do SaborRT Photography/CS Events Publicity

Premio-Cesgranrio-Monique-Alfradique-Roberto-Filho-BrazilNews

Now, she wants to have other opportunities to work as a presenter. Roberto Filho/BrazilNews

A-Dona-do-Pedaco-Yohana-Monique-Alfradique-Reproducao-TV-Globo2

The actress has participated in several Globo soap operas, including A Dona do Pedaço and Fina Estampa.TV Globo

0

Monique Alfradique, now 36, has been off the air at Globo since the end of the 3rd season of Mestres do Sabor, a gastronomy reality show that has just been canceled by the broadcaster. In the field of soap operas, his last work so far was in A Dona do Pedaço, in 2019, a work by Walcyr Carrasco.

Last year, Alfradique even participated in Festa é Festa, a Portuguese soap opera on TVI. At Globo, she was even cast in Além da Illusion, on display, but was cut from the cast after a restructuring.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Mourning! Actor travels to visit family and dies at 31

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. Earlier this week, the death …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved