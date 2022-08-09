Monique Alfradique engages in romance with Globo power

A month after announcing the end of her 4-year relationship with businessman Gabriel Drummont, actress and presenter Monique Alfradique is already living a new romance. The LeoDias column discovered that to her closest friends she introduced Frederic Kachar, director general of Editora Globo and the name behind the Globo Radio System (SGR), as her boyfriend.

He has even dated other celebrities such as Erika Januza and Barbara Migliori, one of the directors of Vogue. The new couple is also publicly circulating around. This weekend they attended the 50th anniversary event of Projeto Aquarius, promoted by the newspaper O Globo in Rio de Janeiro, in order to bring classical music to everyone.

Monique Alfradique, now 36, has been off the air at Globo since the end of the 3rd season of Mestres do Sabor, a gastronomy reality show that has just been canceled by the broadcaster. In the field of soap operas, his last work so far was in A Dona do Pedaço, in 2019, a work by Walcyr Carrasco.

Last year, Alfradique even participated in Festa é Festa, a Portuguese soap opera on TVI. At Globo, she was even cast in Além da Illusion, on display, but was cut from the cast after a restructuring.

