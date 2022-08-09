Monkeypox: I received the positive diagnosis. What care should I have? – Health

Most people with monkey pox will likely experience a mild condition and can be treated at home, as per the Ministry of Health. However, these patients need to take some care to avoid the spread of the virus and also complications of the painting. Isolating yourself from family and pets, not scratching rashes and avoiding contact lens wear are some of them.

there is not one treatment specific, but some antivirals used to treat smallpox and other diseases may be indicated for patients with severe conditions.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

according to World Health Organization (WHO), the incubation period – the interval between infection and symptoms – of monkeypox is usually 6 to 13 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days. The person cannot transmit the disease during this phase, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States.

Usually, incubation is followed by a period called the prodromal, when the patient has an early set of symptoms, such as fever, sweating (sweat), headache, myalgia (muscle pain), and fatigue. About 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, the rash appears.

The guidance of specialists is that, upon noticing a skin rash, the person seeks a test, in private laboratories or in public health units. Sometimes the lesions resemble pimples and ingrown hairs. According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil only indicates molecular biology tests for the diagnosis of the disease. The analysis is made of samples of the wounds collected by swab (stick).

If the result is positive, the recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that the patient remains in isolation until the lesions disappear. The wound scab must have fallen off and re-epithelialization (“birth” of “new” skin) occurred. The main form of transmission of the disease in the current outbreak, for now, seems to be the intimate physical contactskin to skin, with the lesion.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the disease may include, in addition to a rash, fever, headache, muscle aches and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and respiratory manifestations (eg, nasal congestion or cough). In most cases, they go away on their own within 2 to 4 weeks (self-limiting disease).

According to the Ministry of Health, most cases are mild and can be treated at home. The experts heard by the Estadão indicate that these people need to be accompanied by health professionals and have a series of care.

“The picture is quite unpleasant. Some patients have required hospitalization even to receive supportive care. It is not, in most cases, an exactly mild disease, but data from the current outbreak show that in patients with a relatively healthy immune system (healthy), the picture tends to develop”, says virologist Fernando Spilki.

The WHO indicates that the patient affected with the disease must maintain hydration and good nutritional status. In addition, it guides them to receive mental health care to manage possible new symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Isolation of pets and family members

When treated at home, the indication is that the person is isolated from family members and also from pets, specifically mammals. The removal of pets is a precaution. That’s because any mammal, according to the CDC, can be infected by the disease, however, it is not yet known if humans can infect animals. Experts fear the disease will find an animal host outside Africa. “If this is possible, we will have great difficulty in controlling it”, warns infectious disease specialist Raquel Stucchi, from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI).

The orientation of the Ministry of Health is that the isolation is only interrupted when the wounds disappear. In case of need to go out, the patient should cover the eruptions with clothes.

The dirty laundry of these patients should not be shaken. Sheets, pillowcases, towels and clothing must be washed separately. Materials such as towels, cutlery and glasses should not be shared.

Injury care

To prevent the spread of the virus and the spread of wounds, some care, such as not scratching the lesions and not shaving the areas of the body covered by them, are necessary. Therefore, frequent hand hygiene is recommended. “You have to handle it carefully and perform good hand and nail hygiene, in short, to prevent the lesions from spreading further”, guides Spilki.

The use of contact lens is also not recommended. “Because you can have your hand contaminated with the secretion, which has the virus, and it will contaminate the lens and the eye”, explains Raquel. This can generate a serious eye condition.

In addition to eye infection, according to the WHO, bronchopneumonia, sepsis (a reaction to a marked inflammatory response) and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) are some possible secondary complications of monkeypox.

What are the signs of a severe monkeypox condition?

According to the WHO, the fatality rate of the disease is between 3% and 6%. Children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals are at increased risk for severe cases of the disease.

Patients should receive guidance from their physicians. However, some signs may indicate a serious condition and need for hospitalization, such as persistent fever and also a large number of skin rashes – more than 250 is considered, by the WHO, a severe case, for example.

Is there treatment for monkeypox?

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox. Most patients will only receive an indication of medication use to treat symptoms (fever and pain).

According to the Ministry of Health, the antivirals tecovirimat (TPOXX), cidofovir (Vistide) and brincidofovir (Tembexa), developed to treat smallpox (smallpox) and other diseases, may be considered. On Monday, the 1st, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, informed that the country will receive tecovirimat and that, at first, it will be destined for the most serious cases.

Raquel says that TPOXX is approved in the United States and the European Union, and should be administered to people with severe or atypical manifestations of the disease. “It is not a medication that you will give, for example, to everyone who has had contact, not even at the beginning of a young immunocompetent person.” There are no data on the use of the drug in the context of an outbreak of the disease.