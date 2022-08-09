Mother of teenager killed by Bruno Krupp arrives to testify: ‘Dealing with it with a lot of faith and medicine’ | Rio de Janeiro

Mariana Cardim de Lima mother of student João Gabriel, killed by Bruno Krupp, arrived around 1:15 pm this Monday (8) at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), to testify about the accident last Saturday night (30).

Crying a lot, she was supported by sisters Débora and Maura Cardim:

“I’m managing to deal with it with a lot of faith and medicine. I tried to give responsibility to my son, who studied at Sesi full time. He was a 16-year-old boy, but he had a lot of responsibility. I taught him to be a good man, to respect others. He was the protagonist of my life. It is very difficult for me to live now”, he said.

Received by police chief Antenor Lopes, director of the General Police Department of the Capital of the Civil Police of RJ, she thanked the police and doctors for the support who treated her son João Gabriel.

1 of 2 Mariana Cardim de Lima arrives to testify — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio Mariana Cardim de Lima arrives to testify — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio

Mariana’s sister, Débora, was disgusted with Bruno Krupp’s family’s declaration that he was a young man with a new toy.

“My nephew was a 16 year old boy. At 25 he is a man. And my nephew’s life is not a toy”.

The other sister, Maura said that Krupp has to pay for the crime he committed.

“He should have responsibility, even for the profession he exercises, as a model and influencer”.

Antenor Lopes, who is following this case closely, said that the testimony of João Gabriel’s mother is very important for the entire process.

“She was there, witnessed everything. It can help corroborate important information,” said Lopes.

On Tuesday afternoon (9), delegate Aloysio Falcão, who is investigating the case, will hear from doctor Bruno Nogueira Teixeira, who, contrary to the medical team at Marcos Moraes Hospital, even asked for Bruno Krupp to be admitted to the CTI to treat a kidney problem.

“The doctor will have to explain this atypical conduct, in disagreement with the procedures of the entire medical team at the hospital. He is a professional and needs to explain his conduct so that there are no doubts about a possible attempt at procedural fraud”, explained Lopes.

Mother was with son in the hit-and-run

Mariana was crossing Avenida Lúcio Costa with her son when Krupp ran him over with his motorcycle without a license plate and license. According to witnesses, he was driving at 150 km/h.

This Sunday’s Fantastic talked to Mariana. She said not be with hatred or resentment of the model and influencer, arrested for the crime.

Mother of teenager killed in hit-and-run says she doesn’t hate Bruno Krupp: ‘We live in a society that has justice’

“It was inevitable for me to see how much people have hatred and rancor and anger at this young man. [Krupp]. And, incredible as it may seem, I’m not hating this guy, I don’t have a grudge against this guy”, declared Mariana.

“Maybe he does have to pay the law of men, but I, Mariana, don’t want to judge him. We live in a society that has justice. And that justice needs to be done, even so that another mother won’t be here, in a while, feeling my pain “, he continued.

2 of 2 Mariana Cardim de Lima, mother of student João Gabriel, killed by Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Mariana Cardim de Lima, mother of student João Gabriel, killed by Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

To Fantástico, João Gabriel’s mother also detailed how the accident happened.

“There was no projection of anything near us. In seconds, the bike was on top of him, and by then I lost track of what I was seeing. I saw his leg flying, I saw my son lying on the ground, bloodied, eyes wide, terrified, asking me for help. I started screaming,” he narrated.

Mother and son had just left a family get-together. They decided to cross the avenue to the beach before heading home.

“We would put our feet in the sand, take the energy of the sea, we are always grateful, I always taught him to say thank you, thank you for everything”, Mariana said.

New video shows motorcycle piloted by Bruno Krupp hitting teenager on the edge of Barra da

The police also claimed that the model is investigated for embezzlement – and that in July, a woman filed a police report against him for sexual violence. A 21-year-old girl went to the police station accompanied by her father and said she was raped by the model.

A 28-year-old woman, who prefers not to be identified, when she learned of the report of this case by the newspapers, posted on her social network that she went through the same situation six years ago. She says she was ashamed to report it at the time, but she went to the police station this week and made a report.

After she posted her account on social media, more than 40 women sent messages claiming they were also raped by Bruno – and who were also ashamed and afraid to report. Another 28-year-old woman even photographed the marks of violence that Bruno left.

Fantastic heard three of these women.

‘I saw my son lying on the floor, asking me for help’, reports a mother who saw her son being run over and killed by Bruno Krupp

Bruno Krupp was taken on Saturday (6th) to the emergency care unit (UPA) at the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu. He had been in a hospital since the day of the hit-and-run, already in preventive detention.