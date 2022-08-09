Motorola Edge S30 Pro has design revealed before launch – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola will release three new smartphones in the coming days, including the Motorola Edge S30 Pro. And now, this model has just had its design revealed through some leaked renders before the official launch.

As the images show, the device will bring back the curved bezel of the first generation of Edge devices. The screen will still have a small circular notch for the front camera, while the back will include three cameras and a classic logo.

According to the source, the Motorola S30 Pro will have a 6.55-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood, it will come equipped with an advanced Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. In addition, it will have a fingerprint reader under the screen.

The Motorola Edge S30 Pro will arrive on August 11 alongside the flagship Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro (Image: Weibo)

In terms of camera, the smartphone is tipped to receive a 50MP main lens with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It is also expected to have a 4,270mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. Plus, it looks very likely to come out of the box with Android 12 out of the box.

More details of the Motorola Edge S30 Pro will be shared at its launch on August 11th. So stay tuned for all the details!