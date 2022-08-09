Mourning! Actor travels to visit family and dies at 31

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Earlier this week, the death of a famous British actor was announced. The same is about Sam Gannonwho was just 31 years old, and was known for his work on the soap opera emmerdalea beloved English production.

The information regarding the death of the actor was initially disclosed by the British portal Daily Mail, one of the most important in the United Kingdom. The site revealed that Sam Gannon died during a visit to his family in the United States.

Until the closing of the matter, the actor’s family had not yet disclosed the cause of the famous’s early death. California state authorities are investigating the case to gather more information.

COTTAGE ONLINE

Close friends and relatives of Sam started a crowdfunding on the internet, in order to defray the expenses of transporting his body to the UK, where he currently lives. The family has already received more than €10,000 (R$62,400) in donations from the £17,000 (R$106,000) requested by the movement’s organizers.

In Emmerdale, a soap opera that has been on air since 1972, Sam played the character Kev. He was also in a production titled Talking With Angels. In an interview with British vehicles, Amy, Gannon’s sister, was moved by giving statements about the famous.

Amigo exposes last sentence said by Jô Soares on his deathbed; what he said is heartbreaking Mourning! TV presenter dies at age 41, after serious car accident; famous son also passed away Ivete Sangalo assumes love for a singer in textão and confirms: “It was an event in my heart”

“He really cared about others and was a very sensitive soul. It was clear from the honors we received how he touched the hearts of many people,” she said. Through social networks, a large number of admirers of the actor mourned his departure.