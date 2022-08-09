Mouse is arrested SBT and Taís Araújo talks about separation

Mouse is arrested on video on SBT and Taís Araújo talks about separation from Lázaro in 2006

For everyone to stay on top of the main news about the famous, TV Foco gathered the most read articles from last Sunday, 07, with names like little mouse, Thais Araújo and Lazarus branches.

HIGHLIGHT: RATINHO IS TRAPPED IN SBT AND MOMENT IS TRANSMITTED

Ratinho became one of the greatest communicators in Brazil due to his work at SBT. On social media, he showed the backstage of the program.

In a video, the artist showed Marquito staging the song “Vá com Deus”, in the voice of Roberta Miranda.

In the performance, Mouse took on the role of the woman who is arrested. “Go to jail! They paint and embroider with me… but I end up giving back,” he said in the caption.

In the images, it is possible to see the artist being arrested live backstage at SBT. In addition, he drew attention because of the clothes he was wearing.

Faustão has a failure exposed by his right arm and is denounced by famous: “I should have stayed only on Sundays” Furious, Renata Fan detonates the situation at Jogo Aberto and denounces what she is experiencing: “They are weighing too much” Zefa de Pantanal has a fight with the soap opera actress behind the scenes, explodes with accusation and denounces: “It is not true”

That’s because, Mouse appeared wearing a blonde wig and a sparkly dress in the video. The images were also shown in your program.

HIGHLIGHT: TAÍS ARAÚJO SPEAKS ABOUT SEPARATION WITH LÁZARO RAMOS

During an interview with Tatá and Theo, Taís Araújo confessed that not everything was rosy in the relationship with Lázaro Ramos.

In the chat, the artist confessed that she even thought about separating from the actor. Their worst moment was in 2006, when they were both acting in Globo’s ‘Snakes and Lagartos’.

According to Taís Araújo, at the time of the telenovela, the two were unable to reconcile their personal and professional lives.

“Lazaro even said that he tried to fit me into his way of working. But, we have completely different ways of working”, said the actress.

Afterwards, Taís Araújo stated that her husband likes to follow the script exactly, while she prefers to improvise.

In addition, the artist ended the interview by commenting on the time when they were apart for a few months, but later got closer.

In another interview with PodDelas, Taís Araújo also spoke about their separation in 2006, when they were still dating.

“The separation, I think, was due to our immaturity. Because we got married and soon after we went to work together on ‘Cobras e Lagarto’. Then the separation came after that. It was not nice to work together, look how life is”, said the artist.