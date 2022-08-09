Murder of jiu-jitsu champion reopens debate on gun use

posted on 09/08/2022 05:40 / updated 09/08/2022 06:07



The murder of jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo, which took place at a private party in São Paulo, last Sunday, by an armed military police officer who was off duty, Henrique Otavio Oliveira, highlighted a gap between the understanding of these professionals and the law. The rules surrounding the carrying of a weapon to which public security professionals are subject is a controversy within the segment itself. On the one hand, the police have the prerogative that the weapon is an instrument that helps in self-defense, after all, this professional is at all times on duty, so he ends up being forced to act if there is a problem. On the other hand, the law determines that an armed person cannot enter places with agglomeration.

Law 10,826/03, which establishes the National Weapons System (Sinarm) and defines crimes, provides that the organizers of events in closed places, “with agglomeration of more than 1,000 people, will adopt, under penalty of responsibility, the necessary measures to avoid the entry of armed persons”. The party at which Leandro was shot in the head had a capacity beyond what the law allows. “For anyone to use a weapon, care is required, it must be redoubled, you have to avoid confusion and be attentive (the person) to their surroundings. of alcohol and weapons, which makes the case much worse”, analyzed Alan Fernandes, member of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, professor at the Center for Advanced Studies on Security of the Military Police/SP.

According to the victim’s lawyer, Ivã Siqueira Júnior, the argument between the athlete and the policeman started precisely over drinks, when the PM went to the fighter’s table and played with the combos. The fighter would have reacted with a jiu-jitsu blow to immobilize, but the policeman managed to take Leandro to the ground, kicked the victim twice and fired.

Specialists in public security say that, despite the express order in the law, cases of fights at parties that end in tragedy because of armed police are common throughout Brazil. According to Alan Fernandes, cases of misuse of firearms by the São Paulo Military Police, in general, are around 600 per year. The Correio asked the corporation for data on the number of administrative proceedings opened in cases involving armed professionals during their leave, but, until the closing of this edition, there was no response to the questioning.

In some states, preventive measures have been taken to reduce the incidence of this type of crime. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, the entry of weapons into nightclubs and closed establishments is prohibited. Owners are required to prepare an individual safe so that the person responsible for the weapon is obliged to leave the object until the event leaves. “Mixing guns, alcohol and crowding is an explosive combination. The possibility of causing deaths is very high, we have seen many cases of police officers having this type of attitude lately. This calls for an alert about the mental state of these professionals. more and more cases of this type in various spheres of the police”, pointed out Roberto Uchôa, federal police officer and author of the book Armas para quem? The search for firearms.

Flávio Werneck, President of the National Association of Federal Police Clerks (ANEPF), says that police officers can enter closed places with weapons as long as they are on duty, and identified by their uniform. “The policeman does not have to prove that he is on duty. In this case, it was very clear that the PM was not, because no policeman works inside a nightclub. He was not wearing a uniform and, as he is not in the intelligence area, he could not to be in plain clothes, I had to be in uniform”, he explained.





Burial

Henrique Oliveira, the PM responsible for the death, is 30 years old and is in prison. He turned himself in to the corporation’s Internal Affairs Office on Sunday and was indicted for murder for a futile motive. Leandro was buried yesterday, at 4 pm, in São Paulo. The band that the two, victim and aggressor, went to honor made a formal lament for the stories of social networks. “The Pixote group deeply regrets what happened yesterday at Clube Sírio, in São Paulo, where we were performing. Our condolences to the family and friends of the fighter Leandro Lo. We wish light and peace at this moment”, they said.