Mystery: There’s a Boeing 737 abandoned in the middle of a quarry – News

For years, the Boeing 737 above has been parked in a limestone quarry on the side of a highway on the Indonesian island of Bali. The unusual position, as well as the rumors of how it ended up there, made the aircraft a local tourist attraction.

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, residents suggest that the Boeing arrived in the region in parts, to be reassembled on the land in question. The undertaking was part of the plans of a businessman, whose objective would be to open a restaurant on the plane.





However, the future owner would have run out of money, which led him to abandon the gastronomic-aeronautical enterprise in the middle of the old quarry.

The vehicle remains locked and without any type of identification on the bodywork.





Despite the gaps in the story in question, the presence of Boeings in random locations on Bali is a recurring fact on the island.



At least two other disused aircraft are cited by the Daily Mail.





The first is next to a donut shop — even with one of the wings leaning against one of the establishment’s walls.

The second can be found on top of a cliff by the sea. It is an investment made by Russian businessman Felix Demin. In an interview with the AFP news agency, he said he wanted to revive tourism in the region through the plane, which was about to be sold as scrap to China.



