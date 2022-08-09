Neil Gaiman supports spinoff centered on Johanna Constantine

the performance of Jenna Coleman like Johanna Constantine in adapting the Netflix in sandman has pleased fans so much that not only are they asking for an occult-centric spinoff, but the idea has had support from himself. Neil Gaiman on the social networks. RT a fan, the author wrote: “you’re not the only one thinking about it”; Look:

sandman is a blend of modern myth and dark fantasy, combining contemporary fiction, historical drama and mystical legends. The series revolves around the people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, in an attempt to right the cosmic and human mistakes he has made in his vast existence.

The first season of the series, which is produced by the Neil Gaimanis now available on Netflix.

