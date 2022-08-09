New Ethereum is already listed on Poloniex, BitMEX and MEXC

A possible bifurcation in the Ethereum network could happen due to disagreements regarding the change in the consensus model. The new altcoin that may emerge from this hard fork is already starting to be listed on major exchanges such as Poloniex, BitMEX and MEXC.

The Merge, scheduled for late September, should finalize the migration of Ethereum (ETH) from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). This change should stop mining through graphics cards and lead to transaction validation being performed through stakeholders, people who “lock” ethers into contracts and are paid for doing so.

Vitalik Buterin himself, co-founder of Ethereum and the network’s most recognized developer, said that ETH POW (as the potential new altcoin is being called) is unlikely to see substantial long-term adoption. He also showed support for Ethereum Classic, which is already an old fork of Ethereum that will continue with proof-of-work mining.

As we covered earlier, ETHPOW is being championed by a number of miners, including investor Chandler Guo, who was one of those behind Ethereum Classic. “I forked ethereum once, I will fork it again.”, said the entrepreneur and miner on Twitter.

Another recognized entrepreneur in the crypto world who is pushing for the adoption of ETH POW is billionaire Justin Sun, creator of Tron and BitTorrent. “As a whale with over a million ETH I will make a lot of money switching to POS (POS is obviously friendlier to ETH holders) but I think to some extent the Ether community may underestimate how much POW has contributed to Ethereum as the central consensus mechanism.” Sun tweeted.

It is risky for Ethereum to move completely from pow to pos, and I don’t think there is any wrong to preserve the pow chain for Ethereum community. — HE Justin Sun🌞🇬🇩 (@justinsuntron) August 6, 2022

Exchanges supporting ETH POW, new Ethereum?

The possible new token can be delivered on a platter to ETH holders, as was the hard fork of Bitcoin Cash to bitcoiners in August 2017. For those who were not present at the time, what the fork in the network did was the duplication of coins. on different networks.

So, whoever had 1 BTC in their wallet after the fork had exactly 1 BTC and 1 BCH. This has been dubbed the “free lunch”, although the creation of a new altcoin does not necessarily mean new demand entering the market for the justification of increasing overall market value.

Now, however, we are seeing some exchanges like Poloniex, BitMEX and MEXC already offering support to some form of speculation with the new ETH token (PoW). Poloniex, once the world’s largest broker, and MEXC are enabling 1-to-1 swaps between ETH PoS and ETH PoW, based on derivatives.

At BitMEX, the news came in the form of USDT-based futures contracts. “This will mean that when our Tether- (USDT ERC-20) margin contract goes into effect, users will be able to gain trading exposure to ETHPOW – with up to 2x leverage.”

“This is a contract highly speculative (ETPHOW does not yet exist and may never exist)”, warns BitMEX. The other details of the services offered by the exchanges are explained in the links above, but keep in mind that this content does not represent an investment recommendation.

