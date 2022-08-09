New Game Pass Rumor Is Making Fans Angry at the Service

Xbox Game Pass was certainly a revolution in the video game industry and opened the door to a new business model where gamers can access a wide catalog of games for a very attractive fixed monthly fee. Even though Microsoft has numerous studios at its disposal, the company doesn’t have any major releases scheduled for this year, which consequently also affects Game Pass. Apparently, the service won’t have new high-budget games in the catalog until the end of the year, at least that’s what a renowned insider says.

















Games

05 Aug

















Games

05 Aug



In the video game industry, high-budget games are defined as AAA, a category where hits like Halo, Gears of War, Forza and many others are allocated. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of these larger projects had to be postponed, such as Starfield and Redfall, not to mention the fact that many games don’t even have a release date, as is the case with Fable, The Elder Scrolls VI, State of Decay 3, Hellblade 2 and so on. As we know, many of the large developers that are not owned by Microsoft are resistant to the possibility of releasing their games directly on Game Pass, in conjunction with the launch in stores, so the service ends up depending on Microsoft Studios releases to attract new ones. subscribers and keep the current base engaged.

According to insider Nick Baker, Microsoft doesn’t have any major games from a partner studio to be released on Game Pass until the end of 2022. Baker reinforces that he’s not sure of this information yet, but explains during the latest episode of the podcast. Xbox Era that he doesn’t expect to see games like Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights or others coming to Game Pass the same day they launch in stores.

Assuming the rumor is true, the Game Pass release schedule for 2022 will be a lot shorter than last year. As always, we have to wait for official confirmations, but in any case, Microsoft has been making efforts to bring games from EA and Ubisoft to the catalogue. Can we expect Skull and Bones to also be released together on Game Pass?

See too!