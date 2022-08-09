New VW Polo 2023 will have LED headlights in all versions

THE Volkswagen started this Monday (8) the pre-launch of new Polo 2023 in Brazil. The brand does not say when the restyled hatch will debut, but confirms the launch in 2022 – which will take place until October. At this first moment, the German presents the new headlight lighting technologies, which will have LEDs in all versions.

With the half-life plastic, the VW Polo will gain the updates made in 2021 on the European model. However, the hatch made at the Anchieta factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), will have some visual differences. One of them is the design of the lanterns, which will gain a new internal design of lights, but will maintain the current shape of the set. In Europe, they gained extensions that invade the back cover and leave the design horizontal.

However, for now, Volkswagen does not present the flashlights. The brand only shows the redesigned headlights. The range will gain LED lights from the most basic to intermediate versions. The top of the line GTS, the only one with a 1.4 turbo engine (up to 150 hp), will have IQ.Light Matrix headlamps, with matrix modules. They work together with the front camera of semi-autonomous systems. Thus, they are able to identify each vehicle ahead and erase specific points.

Up to 130 meters range

With the new LED headlights, the Polo 2023 will almost double the lighting range at night. The current hatch, with halogen lamps in the headlights, illuminates 70 meters ahead. But with the restyling and adoption of LED lights, it will light up to 130 meters ahead. The new Polo GTS with adaptive high beams will reach 170 meters. Of course, everything has a price: the optical set with LED lights is more than twice as expensive, because it requires an electronic module.

Patents anticipate the look of the hatch

such as the Car Journal published a few days ago, the new Volkswagen Polo 2023 industrial designs were published by the Argentine patent ministry. In them, it is possible to see the look of the Comfortline and Highline versions, which must maintain this nomenclature. At the front, plastic changes the entire bumper, headlights and grille. The hatch will come with the new VW logo, as well as have semi-autonomous features, just like the rival Hyundai HB20.

Polo with engine from Up! IST

With the new emission limits of the Proconve L7the new Polo will use the 1.0-litre turbo flex three-cylinder engine that was Up! IST. But it may have performance gains and surpass the 105 hp of power and 16.8 mkgf of torque. The transmission will be a five-speed manual. With this set, the hatch will abandon the 1.0 MPI flex engine of up to 84 hp, which will be for the polo track, substitute for Goal. And you won’t have the 1.6 MSI flex up to 117 hp with automatic transmission.

With the 170 TSI version, the VW hatch will do up to 16.5 km/l with gasoline in the road cycle and, in the city, an average of 13.8 km/l. Thus, it will be one of the most economical by Inmetro. In addition, the new Polo is expected to have the 1.0 170 TSI as an entry option. Just above, will come the current 1.0 turbo flex, with up to 128 hp and 20.4 mkgf of torque connected to the automatic transmission. The sports version GTS, which will have the look of the Polo GTIshould keep the 150 hp 1.4 turbo.

