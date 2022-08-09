Nexon’s The First Descendant revealed in spectacular trailer

Nexon has finally revealed the official name of Project Magnum, The First Descendant, which it is developing with Unreal Engine 5 and of which we will have more news at Gamescom, not to mention the beta that will arrive in the autumn.

The First Descendant is a third-person “cooperative looter-shooter action RPG” that aims to present fresh gameplay and spectacular visuals with the latest version of Epic Games’ spectacular graphics engine.

Developed by NEXON Games itself, The First Descendant is free to play and puts you in the role of a Descendant with mysterious powers, whose mission is to face the invaders who came from space to save humanity.

“Gameplay includes strategic boss fights (I know, miss this one) with 4-player tactics, grappling hooks, unique per-character abilities, exciting gunplay and tons of treasure to get. players can unlock powerful new characters, gear, and upgrades.”

The First Descendant is in development for Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with Valve’s digital platform being chosen for the beta that will be held in a few months.

Nexon also assures you that it will be motivating to play The First Descendant and you will feel a constant call to go further and carry out more missions. Here’s the trailer:



