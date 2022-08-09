Neymar is delighted with influencer and leaves Bruna Biancardi aside | famous

Apparently, the soccer player and star of the Brazilian team, Neymar, would be delighted by a digital influencer. After engaging in a romance with the model and influencer Bruna Biancardi, the ace would have his eye on yet another muse, raising rumors of a new relationship.

According to the journalist Matheus BaldiNey would be delighted with the beauty of Brenda Pavanelli, a personal friend of influencer Marina Pumar, who is currently in Paris, where the player currently lives, in addition to playing for the city’s team, the traditional PSG.

It is worth remembering that Brenda, a possible affair with Neymar, has already been compared to the actress and ex-girlfriend of the athlete, Bruna Marquezine. On social networks, several fans and netizens have already commented on the similarity of the model with the carioca muse, with whom the player was once hopelessly in love, with back and forth in a relationship considered controversial.

please note that Neymar recently assumed a relationship with model Bruna Biancardi. But the influencer, who is in Jericoacoara, a beach on the coast of Ceará, in the company of her friend Dani Pasqualin, is already facing rumors of a new end of the relationship with the ace, which is always guided by controversies.

Bruna, decided to travel amid rumors of breaking up with the football player, being discreet about her personal life, and posting a series of moments from the trip, without mentioning the name of her beloved. Neymarin turn, continues to be asked if he is once again single, and for the time being has not confirmed any information about his personal life.