Nike bans names of Lula, Bolsonaro and ‘myth’ on the shirt of the Brazilian team for the World Cup

The new ones uniforms gives Brazilian Team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar cannot be customized on the website of Nike with names of presidential candidates, such as Squid, Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet. The names Luiz, Jair, Ciro and Simone are available. Other terms like “myth“, “socialism” and “communism” are also not allowed.

The use of candidates’ first names, associated with their numbers in the electronic voting machine, is also allowed. That is, if the buyer wants to use the name Luiz on the shirt, with the number 13, it is allowed. The same happens with “Jair 22”, “Ciro 12” and “Simone 15”, for example.

Through its press office, Nike explained the reasons for not allowing the customization of uniforms with the names of the candidates. According to the sports equipment manufacturer, the veto is in line with the company’s guidelines to prevent the use of religious, political, racist and even profanity.

“Nike, as described on the page itself, does not allow customization with words that may contain any religious, political, racist or even profanity. This system is periodically updated to cover as many words as possible that fit this rule”, he informs. the note.

Fans usually, when buying a new shirt, whether for clubs or selection, choose name and number to be added on the back, in the same position they are on the players’ shirts. Some prefer to put the name of an athlete, followed by their number. Others like to add their own name to the uniform, with their lucky number.

For personalization, the size is just ten characters, and the cost is R$14.99 to add your name and R$19.99 to put a number of your choice. The price of Brazilian uniforms, with an embroidered shield, is R$ 349.99. The children’s versions cost R$ 299.99. At this first moment, only those registered on the Nike website could make the purchase. The adult blue shirt is already sold out on the website.

the success of new brazilian team jersey to the world Cup on social networks impacted the beginning of pre-sales, exclusive on the official website of Nike. Scheduled for this Monday, starting at 10 am (Brasilia time), the system was overwhelmed by the volume of people trying to access the site and purchase their uniform from the collection.

Inspired by the jaguar, the “Brazilian Garra” collection has spots of the animal scattered throughout the piece, with details in green and blue. The new design aims to unite national pride, Brazil’s youth culture and innovation for performance.

“The Brazilian national team’s new collection celebrates the courage and creativity of a team that never gives up – a team that reflects the best of Nike’s own culture of innovation,” says Aaron Barnett, Senior Product Director at Nike Global, the brand responsible for canary national team shirt.