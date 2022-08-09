Niterói starts the multi-vaccination campaign

share tweet share share Email

Several health centers and units of the Niterói City Hall began this Monday (08) to receive children and adolescents under 15 years of age for the multi-vaccination campaign with immunization against various diseases. The mobilization aims to improve the vaccination coverage of this public, to further increase the protection of the population. The campaign runs until the 9th of September.

The municipal secretary of health, Rodrigo Oliveirawarns about the importance of vaccination. “The objective of the campaign is to intensify routine immunization and update the booklet, increasing people’s vaccination coverage. It is essential that the population attend a vaccination point and that those responsible take the children to receive the vaccines”highlights.

The vaccines that are being applied during the campaign for children up to 7 years old are: BCG, Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/HB), Inactivated Polio (VIP), Oral Polio (VOP), Rotavirus (VORH), Pneumococcal 10 valent (conjugated), Meningococcal C (conjugated), Yellow Fever, Triple Viral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial) and Chickenpox.

For those over 7 and under 15 years of age, doses will be offered against Hepatitis B, Yellow Fever, Triple Viral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT), DTPA, Meningococcal ACWY (conjugated), quadrivalent HPV and chickenpox.

Covid-19

Vaccines against Covid-19 continue to be offered normally during the multi-vaccination campaign and can be applied with the other vaccines in people from 3 years of age. The Municipality is applying the second booster dose to people aged 18 or over and, since July 21, Niterói began to immunize children aged 3 and 4 with the Coronavac vaccine. Children ages 5 to 12 are getting their second dose with the Coronavac and Pfizer vaccines.

the housewife Tatiana Vitorino48 years old, took his son Eric Vitorino, 21 years old, with Down Syndrome, to be immunized this Monday (08). “Vaccination is important for life to continue and to save lives. In the case of my son, who has comorbidity, even more so. The diseases are there, invisible, and the vaccine is a security for us”believe.

Day D

On Saturday, August 20, another D-Day of vaccination against Covid-19 and other diseases such as flu, measles and polio is scheduled. The objective is to further strengthen vaccination coverage in the city for all age groups.

Check campaign locations

Polyclinics:

Policlínica Sérgio Arouca – Rua Vital Brazil Filho, s/nº – Vital Brazil.

Polyclinic Dr. João da Silva Vizella – Rua Luiz Palmier, 726 – Barreto.

Regional Polyclinic Carlos Antônio da Silva – Avenida Jansen de Melo, s/nº – São Lourenço.

Regional Polyclinic of Piratininga Dom Luís Orione – Rua Dr. Marcolino Gomes Candau, 111 – Piratininga.

Doctor Renato Silva Regional Polyclinic – Avenida João Brasil, s/nº, Engenhoca.

Policlínica Regional do Fonseca Dr Guilherme Taylor March – Rua Desembargador Lima Castro, 238 – Fonseca

Itaipu Regional Polyclinic – Est. Engenho do Mato s/nº – Itaipu

Regional Polyclinic of Largo da Batalha – Rua Ver. Armando Ferreira, 30 – Largo da Batalha

New Point in Jurujuba – Av. Carlos Ermelindo Marins s/nº – Jurujuba (in front of Fernando Magalhães State College)

Basic Health Units (UBS): Morro do Estado, Santa Bárbara, Engenhoca.

Family Doctor at Grota I, Grota II, Ilha da Conceição, Leopoldina, Teixeira de Freitas, Vila Ipiranga, Jurujuba, Várzea das Moças, Alarico, Atalaia, Cafubá I, Cafubá III, Cantagalo, Caramujo, Coronel Leôncio, Jonathas Botelho, Maceió , Maritimes, Martins Torres, Maruí, Matapaca, Boa Vista, Preventório II, Sapê, Souza Soares, Viçoso Jardim, Viradouro, Badu, Vital Brazil.













