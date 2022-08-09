No gain for the 4th time, government predicts NEW MINIMUM WAGE 2023

The year 2022 is not over yet, but discussions about the new minimum wage 2023 are heated. Preliminary information shows that the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) may propose a national floor of R$ 1,302 for next year.

If this materializes, it will be the fourth consecutive increase without real gain, that is, above inflation. Since 2019, the federal government has adopted the adjustment policy based on the variation of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). The calculation only ensures the maintenance of workers’ purchasing power.

Minimum wage readjustment

The new minimum wage projection will be included in next year’s budget proposal. The deadline for submitting the document to the National Congress is August 31.

The amount to be corrected is BRL 8 above the April forecast, which brought the national floor to a value of BRL 1,294 in 2023. Since then, it was necessary to review the projections, considering that the INPC variations have increased significantly.

At the time of the presentation of the Budget Guidelines Law project, the index that corrects for inflation was expected to end 2022 at 6.7%. However, after analysis, the Ministry of Economy estimates it to reach 7.41%.

National floor for 2023

Compared to the current minimum wage, at BRL 1,212, the increase is BRL 90. But it is important to note that the amount of BRL 1,302 is still just an indication of how much the readjustment will be.

The effective value of the minimum wage will only be confirmed at the end of the year, when the government hits the hammer on the correction. That’s because, until December, inflation forecasts can change, either up or down.