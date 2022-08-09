North Korean Government Destroys Peaceful Floating Hotel

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

O North Korean government is destroying a floating resort located in the mountainous area of ​​Mount Kumgang.

Seen as a symbol of peace between North and South Korea, the hotel is now being demolished.

Mount Kumgang, whose name means “Diamond”, has been a site of rare moments of reconciliation between citizens of the two countries, which are still technically at war.

An official at South Korea’s Ministry of Unification told CNN that they detected what appears to be “dismantling activity” at multiple sites on Mount Kumgang.

The news comes months after unconfirmed reports suggested that the complex’s buildings had been demolished.

Onjonggak Rest House, located at the foot of Mount Kumgang, is where the much-publicized gatherings of separated families from the South and North had previously taken place.

Also cited as possibly destroyed recently this week was Hyundai Asan’s Kumgang office. The South Korean-owned company was responsible for managing the tourist area.

“Mount Kumgang tours have improved inter-Korean reconciliation and served as a focal point for inter-Korean exchanges,” Hyundai spokesperson Asan Park Sung-uk previously told CNN.

