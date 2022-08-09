Discover the Nubank promotion that is giving away R$ 10 thousand per month for those who concentrate their purchases on the purple card

Can you imagine earning BRL 10,000 just for using your digital bank? Apparently, this is what Nubank is offering to its customers. These are regular sweepstakes that fintech carries out, with prizes worth R$10,000. This happens through the “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion. So, if you want to know how to participate in this promotion, and what are your chances of winning, check out more below!

Nubank is giving away BRL 10,000, in addition to a final prize of BRL 300,000

Thus, the “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion will last for three months. In all, there are four raffles of R$ 10 thousand per month, during the promotion period. In addition, the fintech also promises a grand prize of BRL 300,000 at the end of the action.

The Nubank promotion ends in September this year, and the registration period ended on July 31.

Finally, by signing up for the promotion, you are given three goals to accomplish. In return, Nubank releases the corresponding lucky tickets. They are the ones who will give you access to the prize draws. Upon completing the first objective, you receive 1 number. Upon fulfilling the second, you will have 5 lucky numbers. Finally, when you complete the third objective, you will have 10 more numbers. In total, this will give you 16 lucky numbers.

Therefore, the first draw took place on June 16th; the second, on the 20th of July; the third takes place on August 17; and, finally, the fourth draw will be on August 23rd. To learn more, access this article from Nubank.

Image: Renato P Castilho / Shutterstock.com