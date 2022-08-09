Olivia Newton-John, actress and singer, dies at 73 | Pop & Art

Olivia Newton-John, an Australian-born British actress and singer, died at age 73 on Monday at a ranch in southern California, surrounded by friends and family, her husband John Easterling said. She starred in the movie “Grease” and had a successful career in music.

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer that metastasized to the sacral bone in 2018, after overcoming other tumors in 1992 and 2015.

In a statement, the husband urged them to “respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in 'Grease'

“Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with medicinal plants continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to medicinal plant research and In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org),” Easterling wrote.

‘Eurovision’, ‘Grease’ and ‘Physical’

Olivia began her career in the early 1970s, when she placed fourth in “Eurovision”, the most famous song competition in Europe, representing the UK with “Long Live Love”.

She was consecrated by starring in “Grease: In the Times of Brilhantina”, one of the most popular musicals in the history of cinema, with a script about a group of teenagers and a summer passion lived by the couple Sandy and Danny. In the film released in 1978, she played opposite John Travolta.

The actor mourned the death of his friend and paid tribute to her on his profile on Instagram. “You’ve made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote.

Olivia Newton-John in the video for 'Physical'

In her music career, Olivia has sold over a hundred million records and won several awards with hits like “Physical”, “I Honestly Love You” and “Let Me Be There”.

These songs won four Grammy awards, including the best video for the iconic video for “Physical” in 1983. With “I Honestly Love You”, she won the Grammy for Record of the Year, one of the awards’ top categories, in 1975.

Olivia is survived by husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John and brother Toby Newton-John, as well as 15 nieces and nephews.

