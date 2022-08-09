Olivia Newton-John sold farm after being diagnosed with cancer again to invest in her cancer foundation – Monet

+



The Australian farm sold by actress Olivia Newton-John (1948-2022) after being diagnosed with cancer in 2017 (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John (1948-2022) sold her farm in Australia shortly after being diagnosed with cancer for the third time in 2017. The New York Post published a story telling how the star of the classic ‘Grease’ (1978) ) invested much of his fortune in his foundation to fight cancer and help people undergoing treatment for the disease.

Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 in California, in the midst of her breast cancer treatments. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992. Then there was a new diagnosis in 2013 and the most recent in 2017. She created the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Foundation in 2012, with an investment of $189 million.

The foundation’s operations center is located at Austin Hospital in Melbourne.

“Olivia loved helping people,” an anonymous source with ties to the celebrity told the New York Post. “She spent the last two decades of her life contributing to the world. She wanted to leave something meaningful, something that her daughter could also benefit from.”

The actress had singer and model Chloe Rose Lattanzi in her marriage to Matt Lattanzi, between 1984 and 1995.

The California estate where actress Olivia Newton-John (1948-2022) spent her final years

Olivia Newton-John sold her 189-acre Australian farm located in the south east town of Dalwood in 2019 for $4.6 million. She had purchased the property in the 1980s and extensively renovated the site in the 2000s.

The international press says that the artist invested all the money from the sale in her foundation.

Around the same time, the actress and her husband, John Easterling, also put their California property on the market for $5.4 million.

However, after the Australian farm was sold, she decided to keep the mansion in the United States. It was there that she spent her last years and died. She and her partner bought the property in 2015 for $4.69 million.

