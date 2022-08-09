One UI 5.0: Which Samsung Galaxy phones will get Android 13?

Samsung started releasing last week the One UI 5.0, which brings support for Android 13, in addition to other news, for Galaxy line phones. Still in beta, the update is being distributed gradually by the company, with limitations of devices and also regions.

This Monday (08), the South Korean manufacturer confirmed the launch of the beta version of One UI 5.0 in the United States and more countries. The first models to receive the news, as expected, are the Galaxy S22 family devices.

However, the full version of One UI 5.0 with Android 13 should reach multiple devices in the Galaxy family in the future. Based on Samsung’s update policies, the Sam Mobile website has put together a list of cell phones that should be covered with the update in the future.

Phones that should receive One UI 5.0

While Samsung has not yet confirmed its One UI 5.0 distribution schedule, the trend is for the company to start delivering the news to Galaxy S and Z line devices in the coming months. Intermediate models should be contemplated later.

Check the complete list assembled by the website Sam Mobile below!

Galaxy S

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z (foldable cell phones)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A03

Galaxy M

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F and Xcover

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F23

Galaxy Xcover 5

More details about One UI 5.0 are expected to be revealed by Samsung on August 10th, when the company will hold its next Unpacked event. In addition to more details about the interface, the company will present new products, from foldable phones to the new Galaxy Watch 5.

While the new interface does not reach the market, Samsung continues to distribute One UI 4.1 to more devices.