Pacheco says that the Senate will vote for the ANS in August

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Monday (8.Aug.2022) that the project that overturns the so-called taxing role of the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health) will be voted on by the House in August, but not immediately. The government finds the pre-election analysis unlikely.

The senators were expected to vote on the proposal later this week, which should not happen. Pacheco said that he will convene at least one debate session and then take the text directly to the plenary, without going through committees.

The statements go against what the government leader in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) claims. To Power 360he said that, if the tax roll project is not voted on now, it would only be analyzed after the 1st round of elections, on October 2nd.

The law project 2033/2022 expands the coverage of private health plans procedures. The proposal overturns the so-called taxing role of ANS –list of mandatory treatments and all available services covered by operators.

The text sets out rules to authorize coverage of treatments and procedures that are not included in the agency’s list.

In these cases, the health plan is authorized to cover services with:

proof of efficacy, based on scientific evidence and therapeutic plan;

recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology in the SUS (Unified Health System);

indication of health technology assessment body.

In an interview with journalists this Monday, Pacheco said that the tendency is for senators to stamp the text approved in the Chamber. He will define the project’s rapporteur in the Senate until Tuesday (Aug 9) – he said that there are several interested in taking on the role.

In Portinho’s view, in turn, the text approved by the deputies “came a little misaligned with the sewing that was being done” with the Plateau.

“I think it unlikely [votar] this week and then it’s only after the 1st shift. This was settled in the college of leaders [do Senado]: Wednesday would be the only session and then only after the 1st shift”, declared.