Palmeiras announce Bruno Tabata; Atltico receive millionaire value

photo: Reproduo Twitter Former Atlético Bruno Tabata announced by Palmeiras

Palmeiras announced on Monday night (8/8) the signing of attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata. For being formed in the base categories of the Atltico, the mining team is entitled to 1.8% of any transaction of the player. Therefore, the Rooster will receive about R$ 468 thousand.

Atltico’s rival in Libertadores, Palmeiras paid around 5 million euros (about R$ 26 million) to hire the midfielder who was at Sporting-POR, according to information from UOL. The percentage to which Galo is entitled is known as the solidarity mechanism, a method created by FIFA to value training clubs even in future transactions.

Bruno Tabata built almost his entire youth career at Atltico, but left the club without even playing for the professional team, in 2016, to defend the colors of Portimonense, from Portugal.

The obstacle between Galo and Tabata occurred due to a contractual renewal. The athlete had a relationship with Atltico, but received proposals from Europe and went to court asking for release.

At that time, the Minas Gerais club obtained a favorable injunction, preventing the player from leaving without cost. Galo intended to carry out an automatic renewal. Despite this, in January 2016, the midfielder received a salary proposal of 20 thousand euros per month from Portimonense.

Atltico even had the option of matching the proposal to keep the player, but they didn’t. In this way, Tabata was granted legal clearance to travel to Portugal.